Afe Babalola University Holds Her Open Day On May 16th & 17th.

The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD will hold an open day for all members of the general public on Tuesday 16th May 2017 and Wednesday, 17th May 2017 Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD) cordially invites the general public to ABUAD Open Day holding on Tuesday 16th May 2017 and Wednesday, 17th May 2017 beginning at …

