Afenifere Accuses FG Of Marginalising Southwest In Parastatals

Tope Fayehun, Akure

The Pan Yoruba social-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital,kicked against alleged marginalisation of the zone in Federal Government agencies and parastatals .

The group in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Akure, condemned the development, particularly the recent appointments in Department of State Security Services( DSS).

At the meeting which was attended by Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd) ,Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Chief Segun Adegoke, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Chief Kole Omololu, Chief Olu Falae among others, urged the Federal Character Commission and National Assembly to immediately take actions to redeemed the imbalance.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, Chief Korede Duyile, called on the National Assembly to embark on the legislative process that can assist in checking the menace.

Duyile said, “There are reports that appointments in some federal agencies and parastatal are still lopsided in particular the Department of State Security Services.

“The report has it that those appointed in Katsina State alone is more than those appointed in the whole of south all together. We called on the federal character commission to look into matter and if find to be true, should immediately take actions to redeemed the imbalance.

“We also called on the National Assembly to embark on the legislative process that can assist in checking the menace.”

The group also called on the Federal Government to use all means to stop armed kidnappers and marauders in the region coastline.

According to them, “we aware that coastline of Yoruba land from Lagos to Ondo state are daily being bombarded by armed kidnappers and marauders.

“We called on Federal Government to use all means to stop this trend particularly as relate to vulnerable school children.”

The post Afenifere Accuses FG Of Marginalising Southwest In Parastatals appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

