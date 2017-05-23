Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, others, set to tour the world

By Rotimi Agbana

IN a matter of days, Nollywood topshots including, Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, Rahama Sadau, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, and Orente crooner, Adekunle Gold will embark on a tour of selected tourist cities around the world in a new creative reality TV show tagged ‘Celebs Around Town.’

Conceived by the world’s oldest airline, KLM, the project aims at showcasing some very interesting tourist locations in Europe, the United States and other countries of the world. To spice up this project, KLM decided to partner with five carefully selected entertainers to embark on an interesting journey of Manchester United (Adekunle Gold), Rome (Kate Henshaw), Berlin (Rahama Sadau), London (AY) and New York (Kunle Afolayan).

While exploring these cities all at different times in June 2017, these entertainers would be sharing their interesting experiences in live interactive sessions with their fans and audiences back in Nigeria. The live interaction would provide the audience an opportunity to enjoy a live experience of the trip taken by each of the entertainers.

According to the organizers, this project is basically about the individual’s personal experiences on the trip and his/her interaction with the audience back at home. Kate Henshaw expressed utmost excitement to have been chosen to embark on this project. For her, it would be an interesting adventure as she intends to savour every bit of the fun.

“I’m excited to be on this project, I’m grateful to KLM for this great opportunity to enjoy an interesting experience in Rome, a place I’ve not been to before. I intend to savour every bit of it.

