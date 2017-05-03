Afonja Warrior: Why I Lost Commonwealth Boxing Title In England

By James Agberebi:

National middleweight and West African Boxing Union middleweight champion, Abolaji Rasheed a.k.a. Afonja Warrior, has claimed that he lost the vacant Commonwealth title to English boxer Sam Sheedy due to home advantage, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rasheed lost to Sheedy via a unanimous decision in Sheffield, England on Friday after 12 rounds.

The loss was Rasheed's third in 12 professional fights, having won eight and drawn one.

"It was my wish to come back with the Commonwealth title but unfortunately things didn't go as planned," Rasheed, who arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Even my opponent (Sam Sheedy) didn't expect the kind of performance I put up against him. Though I lost, I will say Sheedy won because of home advantage.

"After the fight, Sheedy admitted that he had never experienced such a fight before. He confessed that he did a lot of things to frustrate me but it didn't work with me.

"He was wondeing that despite my lack of experience fighting outside Nigeria, I was able to put up a big performance."

Rasheed however called for a rematch with Sheedy, expressing belief that if given the chance again, the fight will not go the distance.

"Right now, I would want a rematch with Sheedy because I believe I will beat him. He only won because of home advantage but I am confident that if given another oportunity, this time I will knock him out," he added.

On what he plans to do next, Rasheed said: "I will try to relax my body for one week and after relaxing, I will resume training."

