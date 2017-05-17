Africa free trade will create bigger market for Nigeria export – Minister – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
Africa free trade will create bigger market for Nigeria export – Minister
The planned Africa's Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) envisaged for the end of 2017 will enhance Nigeria's economy, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has said. Onyeama said that the implement of free trade policy by Africa Union (AU) would …
