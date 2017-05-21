Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB President – WorldStage

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB President
WorldStage
“Africa-India trade rose five-fold in the last decade and is forecast to double – to US $100 billion – by 2018,” African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said Saturday. Africa and India have development journeys to share, Adesina said, and
Jaitley to open India-Africa Cooperation sessions at AfDB meetBusiness Standard
Indo-African bilateral trade will touch $100 billion by 2018: AfDBLivemint
AfDB to discuss solar alliance, export credits with IndiaThe Indian Express
Financial Express –Hindu Business Line –MilTech –Times of India
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.