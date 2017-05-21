Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB President – WorldStage
Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB President
“Africa-India trade rose five-fold in the last decade and is forecast to double – to US $100 billion – by 2018,” African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said Saturday. Africa and India have development journeys to share, Adesina said, and …
