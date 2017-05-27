Africa ‘is not poor, we are stealing its wealth’ – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Africa 'is not poor, we are stealing its wealth'
The Herald
Africa is poor, but we can try to help its people. It's a simple statement, repeated through a thousand images, newspaper stories and charity appeals each year, so that it takes on the weight of truth. When we read it, we reinforce assumptions and …
There is widespread under-compensation of Nigerian graduates at local companies
Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!