Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa Live: Nigeria civil servants told to work harder – BBC News

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Africa Live: Nigeria civil servants told to work harder
BBC News
An Amnesty International press conference in Cameroon, calling for the release of three students who shared a joke about Boko Haram by text message, was shut down by the authorities, the rights group says . The students were jailed last year for the …
Cameroon forces thwart Amnesty event for jailed studentsReuters Africa
Cameroon shuts down Amnesty International media eventAfrica Times
Amnesty International Press Conference Shut Down in CameroonVoice of America

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.