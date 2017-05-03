Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit, says AfDB President
Dr Akinwumi Adelina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), says that the continent needs 35 billion dollars to close its power deficit. A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Jennifer Patterson, AfDB Acting Director, Communications and External Relations, said Adesina made the remark at the Centre for Global Development in Washington. Adesina said…
The post Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit, says AfDB President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!