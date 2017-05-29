Africa Re awards $25,000 to CEO of the year, two companies

By Favour Nnabugwu, Reporting from Kampala

THE third edition of Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) Awards recognized Delphine Traoré Maïdou as the CEO of the Year for the significant contribution she made to Africa’s economy as CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) Africa from 2012 to 2017.

The award ceremony took place in Serena Gulf Club in Uganda on May 22, 2017 with Maidou going home with US$25,000 while two companies- Salam Emerging Market and Takaful Insurance Company won Insurance Company of the Year and Innovation of the Year respectively.

Africa Re uses the awards to celebrate and promote companies and individuals for playing key roles in developing African economies.

The Corporation’s Managing Director, Mr. Corneille Karekezi, said the award celebrates chief executive officers and their company performances over the past year. He stated: “In line with its purpose, Africa Re initiated the awards to foster best corporate management, leadership, governance as well as innovative and sustainable growth in the insurance sector in Africa.

“The awards aim at rewarding and celebrating best performers and achievers in the African insurance industry; identifying and stimulating distinctive innovations; encouraging sustainable growth in terms of insurance premium combined with business profitability; and providing added value by sharing progress and best practices in the development of insurance in Africa.”

