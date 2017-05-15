Africa Re, Continental Re, 15 others sponsor 44th AIO

By Favour Nnabugwu

AFRICAN Reinsurance Corporation, Continental Reinsurance Plc and 15 other organisations have extended corporate sponsorship to the 44th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) coming in Kampala, Uganda next week.

The organisations take part in sponsoring lunch, dinner and other activities embedded in the four-day programme of the AIO with the theme “Furthering the Financial Inclusion Agenda of African Nations Through Insurance.”

Some of the organisations sponsoring this year’s AIO general assembly/conference include ZeP-Re, GIC-Re, Swiss Re Ghana Re, Prudential, Uganda Insurers Association, IRA, Assistance, J.B Boda Group, Uganda Re, IU, Guardian Reinsurance Brokers, to mention a few.

A.M. Best and other rating agencies will also be in attendance in Uganda from May 21-24, 2017 for companies that wish to be rated. A.M. Best is the leading specialist insurer rating agency publishing ratings on re-insurance companies in more than 85 countries worldwide and a provider of industry research, news and analysis on the insurance markets around the globe.

Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, Director, Market Development & Communications at A.M. Best will be in attendance at this conference and will conduct scheduled business meetings.

The post Africa Re, Continental Re, 15 others sponsor 44th AIO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

