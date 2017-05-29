Africa should see the gold in its dirt, says banker – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Africa should see the gold in its dirt, says banker
Independent Online
Cape Town – The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday said its investment in the agriculture sector on the continent would rise by 400 percent to $24 billion (R308.8 billion) over the next decade as it looks to the industry to create more jobs in …
Future of Africa's youth does not lie in migration to Europe – Adesina
Africa turns to India for 'green revolution'
Growing Unemployed Youth in Africa a Time Bomb, But…
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!