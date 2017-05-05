Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

African American Women Are Mad That This Lady Won Miss Black US

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

African American women are mad that this lady won Miss Black US…lol This lady, Rachael Malonson, who looks more white than black won the 2017 Miss Black University of Texas pageant which held yesterday March 3rd and some African American women are livid. Lol Rachael’s mum is white while her dad is half white and …

The post African American Women Are Mad That This Lady Won Miss Black US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.