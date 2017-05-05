African American Women Are Mad That This Lady Won Miss Black US

African American women are mad that this lady won Miss Black US…lol This lady, Rachael Malonson, who looks more white than black won the 2017 Miss Black University of Texas pageant which held yesterday March 3rd and some African American women are livid. Lol Rachael’s mum is white while her dad is half white and …

The post African American Women Are Mad That This Lady Won Miss Black US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

