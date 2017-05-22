African Boxing Championship moved to June

The 2017 African Boxing Championship scheduled to begin in Brazzaville on 27 May, will now take place from 17-25 June.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) in charged of the tournament cited the decision was taken in order to ensure that the tournament meets the high standards demanded from such a prestigious competition.

The Nigeria Boxing Federation said that postponement is a blessing in disguise as it will give Team Nigeria more time to train and prepare for the tournament which serves as the direct qualification route for Africa to this year’s AIBA World Championships holding in Hamburg in August.

An official with the federation said that the federation recognises the fact that the boxers needed more time to train, although the federation was surprised by the change of date as plans were already made to travel to Congo.

He said: “We have been in camp for a while and are a bit disappointed the tournament was moved but we will take the news in good faith as it will give our team more time to train and hone their skills so they can win medals for the country and qualify for the world championships.”

The post African Boxing Championship moved to June appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

