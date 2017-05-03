African Cinema: The Nollywood Week Festival Returns For Its 5th Edition

Spotlight on the 5th Edition of the Nollywood Week Festival – 2017

Since 2013, the Nollywood Week Festival, an initiative of the Okada Media Association, has offered the Parisian public the opportunity to view the gems of Nollywood cinema (the world’s second largest film industry).

The Nollywood Week Festival has also provided access to its popular actors and its talented directors at only 39 euros for the 4 day pass.

The Nollywood Week Festival (www.NollywoodWeek.com) returns to the cinema L’Arlequin in Paris for its 5th edition from Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14, 2017.

This year’s selection reflects the diversity of genres that now make up this industry. Festival-goers will discover the record-breaking comedy, “The Wedding Party” from Kemi Adetiba, “The Diner”, a drama from the director Jay Franklyn Jituboh, and also “Catch[dot]er”, a film from the newly styled NollyNoir genre, directed by the British-Nigerian film-maker Walter Taylaur. “Catch[dot]er” will premiere at the closing night of the festival on Sunday, May 14 at 20:30.

This year’s competition has 5 movies in the running to win the prestigious People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Angénieux, one of the leading manufacturers of high quality optic cinema lenses for the broadcast and film industries.

Angénieux will gracefully put its optics at the disposal of the winner of the People’s Choice Award, giving them a chance to combine their creativity with French technical know-how during their next shoot.

The post African Cinema: The Nollywood Week Festival Returns For Its 5th Edition appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

