African experts meet to develop continental policy on migration

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa, Uganda, World | 0 comments

Migration experts from several African countries are meeting in Uganda to develop a common continental policy on migration. The Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, who was represented by the Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, said at the opening of the three-day meeting on Third Pan African Forum on Migration (PAFoM) that migration was a topical issue all…

