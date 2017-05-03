African Union Unveils 2017 AFRIMA Calendar; Submission of Entries Starts May 8 – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
African Union Unveils 2017 AFRIMA Calendar; Submission of Entries Starts May 8
The Olisa Blogazine
The African Union Commission, AUC, has formally unveiled the 2017 All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA calendar at the World Media Unveiling event held on Tuesday, May 2 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, South Africa. The ceremony was attended by AU …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!