African Wrestling Championships: Team Nigeria return with 8 gold, 2 silver
The Nation Newspaper
African Wrestling Championships: Team Nigeria return with 8 gold, 2 silver
NIGERIA wrestling contingent to the 2017 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco returned to the country on Monday with a total of 10 medals consisting of eight gold and two silver medals. Out of the medals, the female wrestlers …
