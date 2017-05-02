Pages Navigation Menu

Africell reconciles Ziza Bafana and Bebe Cool [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Genius Musa

For the past years singers Ziza Bafana and Bebe Cool haven’t been seeing each other eye to eye but this seems to have come to an end as   Africell has united the two artistes.

Our sources have it that the singers worked on a project together for Africell and it was during this time that they interacted with Africell UG’s Commercial director Milad Khairallah who settled their disputes and made sure the two artistes could rub shoulders again

“Milad talked to both singers for over an hour about the possible reunion during their stay at Africell and the singers bought the idea since it is the only way to take Uganda music industry far” a source told us

The singers went ahead to take photos together during the Africell press briefing. Here are some of the Photos

Bebe Cool and Ziza Bafana

Bebe Cool, Ziza Bafana and Africell’s Milad Khairallah

Bebe Cool, Ziza Bafana and Africell’s Milad Khairallah

Bebe Cool and Ziza Bafana

 

 

 

