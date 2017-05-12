AfrikaBurn Festival Director Explains Why There Was A “High Frequency Of Vomiting” At This Year’s Event

You probably had a friend or two that returned from the ‘Burn with a story about someone’s poor health during the festival.

Well, speaking post-‘Burn, festival director Travis Lyle was clearly unimpressed with some of the goings on at the festival, one of them being the unhygienic spread of the norovirus:

“It appears that it was spread by poor personal hygiene and shared sanitation and kitchen facilities‚” he said. “Many people were not affected‚ and it would be reasonable to assume that these folks were diligent in washing their hands regularly and making use of hand sanitiser.”

According to the ‘Burn’s head of medical services, Catherine Williams, “norovirus is characterised by “a high number of exposed people becoming infected‚ a high frequency of vomiting and a short duration of illness”.

That’s what you get for hanging out with those dirty hippies.

Kidding, kidding, blame the toilets:

Lyle also had some choice words for those who sullied the ‘Burn ethos:

[He] criticised “plug and play” operators who provided luxury camps “at a price” for well-heeled festivalgoers‚ even though AfrikaBurn is a “non-commodified space” where money does not change hands. “That is unacceptable‚” he said. “Our team is forensically analysing the ways it happened‚ and how we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Just take a look at what happens at Burning Man with their Silicon Valley cash influx – you can’t stop the money, man.

[source:timeslive]

