AFRINVEST chief appointed national secretary Rhodes scholarship for West Africa

All is set to introduce the international Rhodes scholarship for students in West African countries as the managing director of Afrinvest Limited and a Rhodes scholar; Ike Chioke has been appointed the Rhodes national secretary for the region. Also named as strategic adviser is Tope Folarin, award-wining writer and a former spokesperson for Google.

Chief Executive Officer of the Rhodes Trust and warden of Rhodes House in Oxford, United Kingdom, Charles Conn while confirming the appointment of the duo clarified that the scholarship scheme is a postgraduate award to support exceptionally brilliant students from around the world to study at the prestigious University of Oxford.

According to him, the scheme “is the oldest and the most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, which aims to nurture public-spirited leaders for the world’s future.

On the choice of Chioke as national secretary for West Africa, Conn said: “For many years, Ike has been such a strong supporter of the introduction of the Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa. That, coupled with his knowledge of Nigeria, Ghana and the entire sub-region, makes him the standout choice for the role.”

“His sterling reputation, deep insight, vast network and unwavering commitment will, no doubt, be very crucial as we implement together the important mission of reinstating the Rhodes Scholarships for exceptional students in West Africa.”

On Folarin’s appointment, the Rhodes CEO stated: “Tope is a highly motivated and hardworking individual who is very passionate about development in Africa. His creativity, tremendous organizational ability, contagious energy and relentless drive will also be vital in advancing the programmes of the Rhodes Trust in the region.”

As part of their new role, the duo are expected to oversee the region’s scholar selection process, which will see one remarkably brilliant student from West African get full funding to study at Oxford University in the September 2018 academic session. Over time, the Trust seeks to endow up to three Rhodes scholarships for the region each year to ensure that they exist in perpetuity.

Established in the will of Cecil John Rhodes, the Rhodes scholarship is an eminent post-graduate scholarship scheme aimed at providing transformative opportunities for exceptional young leaders from around the world for 115 years.

