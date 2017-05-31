Afrobeats or Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage really doesn’t mind as long as it has ‘Afro’ in it – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Afrobeats or Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage really doesn't mind as long as it has 'Afro' in it
Nigerian Entertainment Today
According to her, the African sound has evolved and picked up a lot of sounds on the way. Only the sound is what matters to her. Tiwa Savage wouldn't be dragged into the 'Afrobeats vs Afrobeat' argument. Matter of fact, she doesn't mind as long as it …
Tiwa Savage Covers New Magazine as she talks on 'The Diary of Tiwa Savage'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!