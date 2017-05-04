After conquering cameras with the NX1, now Samsung may quit them forever
For a moment, it shined. Then, it fizzled. Samsung did the impossible with its flagship NX1 mirrorless camera, but two years later it has all but vanished, without any word on a replacement. Here’s why Samsung may be exiting the market.
