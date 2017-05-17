‘After drinking to stupor in a hotel, my wife abuses my father and calls him by his name’ – Nigeria Today
|
'After drinking to stupor in a hotel, my wife abuses my father and calls him by his name'
Nigeria Today
An Iletuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Lateef Saburi and his wife, Kafilat, over the latter's drunkenness, adultery and rudeness. Saburi, a businessman, had sued for divorce, citing adultery …
