After four nights in detention, ex-governor Sule Lamido granted bail
Mr. Lamido has been in detention since Sunday when he was arrested.
The post After four nights in detention, ex-governor Sule Lamido granted bail appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!