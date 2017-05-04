After four nights in detention, ex-governor Sule Lamido granted bail

Mr. Lamido has been in detention since Sunday when he was arrested.

The post After four nights in detention, ex-governor Sule Lamido granted bail appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

