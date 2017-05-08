After Keeping Birmingham City Up Harry Redknapp Reveals Talks With Owners

Harry Redknapp met Birmingham’s owners on Sunday night after keeping Blues in the Sky Bet Championship and expects a decision over his future to be reached this week.

“I’ve had a chat with the owners, I met them last night for the first time,” he told BBC WM. “I had a really interesting meeting. They were very nice, very good people and they obviously want to take the club forward.

“They’re not going to throw crazy money at it to try and achieve that, but they will invest. It’s just a case of wait and see. I’m going to have another couple of meetings with them and we’ll see where we’re going.”

“I think they have got good plans for the club without throwing a fortune at it.

“But I think they want to try and compete next year at the higher end of the league – and if they do it would be interesting.”

The vastly experienced Harry Redknapp appears to have told TTA they need footballing expertise at the club but seems clear they have the means to meet his ambition

“Football is a completely different animal [to business], they have got to put the right people in place, I think, to give them that support.

“Financially I think it is not a problem for them, I think the owners are very wealthy people.

“But it is sad to see so many great clubs struggling on at the moment.

“Look at the three teams that were scrapping to stay up yesterday – Nottingham Forest – European Cup winners twice, Blackburn – Premier League winners. The league is just so difficult.

“I think Villa spent something like £80m and they are halfway up the table so it is a difficult league to get out of for sure.”

Redknapp came to Blues less than a day after Gianfranco Zola resigned – and with only three games to go.

An undeserved loss at Villa Park in his first game, combined with Blackburn’s late-season rally meant Blues needed to win their final two matches to remain in the division.

Sunday’s victory at Ashton Gate was preceded by a 2-0 triumph over play-off bound Huddersfield.

