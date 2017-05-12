Pages Navigation Menu

Ag President Osinbajo inaugurates Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) at the State House Abuja.

R-L Board Member Lois L. Malhunga-Dibie, NSIA MD/CEO, Uche Orji, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, NSIA Chairman, Mr Jide Zeithin, Board Member, Ms Halima Buba and Board Member, Urum Kalu-Eke during the Inauguration of the Board of NSIA at the State House in Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, New NSIA Chairman, Mr Jide Zeithin accompanied by Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun during the Inauguration of Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) at the State House in Abuja.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, NSIA MD/CEO, Uche Orji, Others are Board Member, Halima Buba and Board Member Urum Kalu-Eke the Inauguration of Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) at the State House in Abuja
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, (M) flanked Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, NSIA Chairman, Mr Jide Zeithin. Others are MD/CEO, Uche Orji, Board Member, Ms Halima Buba, Board Member, Urum Kalu-Eke, CRO/ED NSIA and Board Member, Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Board Member Bello Maccido, Board Member Lois L. Malhunga-Dibie, Ause Ighodalo, Hanspeter Ackermann during the Inauguration of Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

