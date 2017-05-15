Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo & Pastor Adeboye Meet at “A Day Out With the God of Daddy G.O” in Abuja | Photos

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and his wife Dolapo joined other worshippers at a Day out with the God of Daddy G.O Pastor E.A. Adeboye. The programme which was organised by the RCCG Region 10 Family, held at the National Christian Centre, CBD […]

The post Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo & Pastor Adeboye Meet at “A Day Out With the God of Daddy G.O” in Abuja | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

