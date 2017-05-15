Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo & Pastor Adeboye Meet at “A Day Out With the God of Daddy G.O” in Abuja | Photos

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and his wife Dolapo joined other worshippers at a Day out with the God of Daddy G.O Pastor E.A. Adeboye. The programme which was organised by the RCCG Region 10 Family, held at the National Christian Centre, CBD […]

The post Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo & Pastor Adeboye Meet at “A Day Out With the God of Daddy G.O” in Abuja | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.