Agaga-Erugba community threatens to secede from Uvwie Kingdom

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The people of Agaga-Erugba Community in Uvwie Kingdom on Wednesday threatened to secede from the kingdom over alleged threat by the people of Effurun community to forcefully take over their lands. The community claimed that some highly placed politicians in Effurun had vowed to eliminate them with a view to claiming their lands. President General […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

