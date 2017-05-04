Pages Navigation Menu

Again 2017 budget presentation postponed by senate

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate, on Thursday, postponed the laying of report on the 2017 Appropriation Bill to Tuesday. The Committees on Appropriations in the Senate and House of Representatives had planned to present their reports today, while the presentation was listed on the Order Paper for the plenary. But the Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad […]

