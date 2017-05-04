Again Amaechi, Jonathan aides in war of words

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesman David Iyofor and Reno Omokri, the media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, again are in war of words on Thursday via their tweeter handle, they battle over the comment made by Amaechi ‘I don’t like money, I am not corrupt’.

Recall that Amaechi last week in a chat on Channels TV said, “no one should doubt my honesty for I am not corrupt”. Based on this, Reno Omokri, reacting to Amaechi’s comment via his tweeter quizzed “how Amaechi who allegedly wears expensive clothes, could claim he does not like money”?

Bellow are some of the tweets from David Iyofor and Reno

“I’m not corrupt, I dont like money”- @ChibuikeAmaechi, who spent $500k on dinner for Soyinka? He thinks our foolishness is rechargeable!! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 3, 2017

I just realized we haven’t been fair to @ChibuikeAmaechi. Truly Amaechi doesn’t LIKE Money. He LOVES it! The love of money the root of evil! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 3, 2017

Yes, your foolishness is rechargeable just like your intense state of senselessness. If you had any sense, you would have known like most..1 https://t.co/G2sqlUaWPi — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

right-thinking Nigerians that the ‘$500k on dinner for Soyinka’ narrative is another lie from the WIKEd camp, just like their new fib, …2 https://t.co/G2sqlUaWPi — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

their new fairy-tale that Amaechi owns the $43M Ikoyi money & apartment. Breeze don blow, fowl nyash don open & the liars have gone mute. 3 https://t.co/G2sqlUaWPi — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

And this is from a Reno aka Wendell Smilin who shamelessly & callously used d name of his brother-In-law’s innocent son to fake documents..1 https://t.co/UaBs9nbN7f — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

& circulate fake news to demonize a former CBN Gov as a sponsor of terrorism! SMH. From a man whose god & minions around the god turned…2 https://t.co/UaBs9nbN7f — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

our collective wealth into their private ATM. Yesterday, it was about Amaechi’s supposed ‘potbelly’, today, Reno is tweeting about…3 https://t.co/UaBs9nbN7f — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

Amaechi’s fashion. Damn low! How pathetic! Reno, your devious blatant obssession with @ChibuikeAmaechi wil destroy u. Go get a life, man. 4 https://t.co/UaBs9nbN7f — David Iyofor (@davidiyofor) May 4, 2017

