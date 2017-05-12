Again! Chuma Ntsenge, Another South African Lady Shot Dead By Her Partner In Her Apartment (Photos)

Another South African lady, Chuma Ntsenge, a mother of a 4-year was reportedly shot dead by her partner last Friday, May 6th.

READ ALSO: See The Place Sandile K Killed & Burnt Karabo Mokoena In South Africa (Photo)

Her friend, Elena Nomis took to Facebook to share beautiful photos of her and revealed she would be buried tomorrow, May 13th. She wrote;



