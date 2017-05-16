Again, FG refuses to produce Dasuki in court for trial

The trial of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) on alleged corruption charges was aborted by the refusal of the Federal Government to produce him in Court for trial.

The trial slated before the FCT High Court Abuja could not go on after the judge and Senior Lawyers had waited for over three hours without Dasuki being brought to court as agreed at the last adjourned date.

Sambo Dasuki who had been granted bails by four different judges in the last two years has remained in the custody of Department of State Services (DSS) without detention warrant and in disobedient to the court orders on bail.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacob (SAN) told Justice Baba Yusuf that he was surprised that the former NSA was not within the court premises for the continuation of his trial but however declined to give reasons why the defendant was not produced.

He applied that the case be stood down for another one hour to enable him make contact with the agency responsible for Dasuki’s detention.

However, counsel to Dasuki, Mr Joseph Daudu SAN informed Justice Baba Yusuf that the statement of Jacob is not helpful to the court and demanded to know the whereabouts of his client.

Daudu informed the court that he is apprehensive on the whereabouts of his client who has been in the custody of the DSS since 2015, adding that the only person who can authoritatively informed the court on whereabouts of the Ex-NSA is the prosecution counsel.

In his own comment, Chief Akin Olujinmi SAN, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice informed the Court that there was no need for Dasuki trial to be stood down for another hour since the prosecution could not state categorically whether the defendant would be brought to court or not. Olujimi said that the trial which ought to have commenced by 9am was delayed to 11 am, adding that it would be unfair for the lawyers and the court to be kept waiting endlessly, more so when there is no certainty in sight.

Other lawyers in the matter agreed that the case be put off till another date.

Attempt by Jacobs to convinced the court to stand down the case for the one hour to reach out to DSS was not appreciated by the judge.

Justice Baba Yusuf in his brief comment said that Jacob as the leader of the prosecuting team ought to have known ahead on whether the defendant would be produced in court or not by the DSS.

The Judge said that it would be decent when categorical information is obtained on whether the defendant would be available for trial or not so that the precious time of the court would not be wasted in waiting endlessly.

The Judge, however gave the Federal Government till Wednesday May, 16, 2017 to produce Dasuki in court for the continuation of the trial and that the prosecution should do the needful to assist the court with the presence of the defendants in court.

It would be recalled that this is fourth time the inability of the federal government to produce Dasuki in court would force his trial to be adjourned.

Since 2015, when he was arraigned before different high courts, Dasuki has been granted bail by Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Justice Ahmed Rahmat Mohhamed of the Federal High Court in the charges of unlawful possession of firearms brought against him but the bails were not obeyed by the government.

At the two FCT High Courts where Ex-Nsa was arraigned for money laundering, he was granted bail by Justice Peter Affen and Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, the bail orders were not also obeyed by government when Dasuki perfected the conditions.

The ECOWAS Court had also in a judgement ordered the Federal Government last year to immediately release Dasuki from the unlawful custody and imposed a fine of N15,000,000 on the government but up to now the judgement had not being obeyed.

Apart from Dasuki, Salisu Shuaib, Aminu Baba-Kusa and two others who were enjoying their own bails were in court but left when the information came that the first defendant would not be brought before the court.

By PRNigeria

The post Again, FG refuses to produce Dasuki in court for trial appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

