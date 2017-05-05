Again, Lagos govt denies involvement in market demolition – Premium Times


Again, Lagos govt denies involvement in market demolition
Premium Times
For the second time in two weeks, the Lagos State government has denied that its officials were involved in the demolition of a market in the state. Goods worth millions of naira were lost after government officials, accompanied by armed police …
