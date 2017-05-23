Again! Melania Trump avoids holding President Trump’s Hand in Rome

Earlier today in Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, President Trump and his wife Melania were spotted getting off Air Force One and for the second day in a row, Melania has refused to hold President Trump’s hand. They both stood at the top of the stairs about to go down, when the President reached for Melania’s hand but […]

The post Again! Melania Trump avoids holding President Trump’s Hand in Rome appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

