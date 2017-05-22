Again, NAF Bombs Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Airforce officers involved in the operation Lafiya Dole in the North East, said last night that it has bombed several members of the Boko Haram Terrorist regrouping under trees in the Sambisa Forest.

A video clip obtained by LEADERSHIP showed how an Air Force fighter jet sighted a black jeep under trees and bombed it.

Some of the structures and vehicles in the location were destroyed, it was gathered.

A a statement signed by the director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya said during Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission, a black vehicle and some Boko Haram Terrorists were seen on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“A confirmatory ISR mission on 17 May 2017 revealed that the Boko Haram Terrorists are attempting to build a logistics base in the location.”

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force fighter aircraft were immediately called in to carry out strikes on the location.

“Subsequent battle damage assessment revealed that some of the structures and vehicles in the location were engulfed in an inferno and destroyed.

“In addition, several Boko Haram Terrorists within the structures under the tree were possibly killed by the strikes,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force, in a recent attack, frustrated attempts by the Boko Haram Terrorists to regroup in the Sambisa general area.

