Again, Nnamdi Kanu ignores bail conditions, meets Igbo leaders [PHOTOS]

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has embarked on a unification tour of the Igbo people as he meets with top politicians and elite class. Recall that the IPOB leader was granted bail last week on the condition that he would not be in a gathering of more than ten persons. […]

Again, Nnamdi Kanu ignores bail conditions, meets Igbo leaders [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

