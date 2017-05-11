Pages Navigation Menu

Again, oil prices hit over $50 per barrel – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017


Again, oil prices hit over $50 per barrel
lagos—Nigeria's Bonny Light and other crude oil grades have risen from $49 per barrel to over $50 per barrel in the global market following a significant drop in the inventories of United States yesterday. A survey of the oil markets showed that the

