Court refuses to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s account – The Eagle Online

Court refuses to unfreeze Patience Jonathan's account
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused a request by Dame Patience Jonathan seeking to unfreeze her accounts, having about $15.5 million. Justice Mohammed Idris ordered parties to file pleadings since issues had been joined as to the …
Again, Patience Jonathan loses suit seeking to unfreeze her $15.591m account
