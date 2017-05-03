Pages Navigation Menu

Again, trial of Metuh stalled, case adjourned until June 22

Posted on May 3, 2017

The trial of Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was again stalled as the FCT High Court, Maitama, adjourned the case until June 22.

Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of destruction of evidence.

The trial was adjourned until June 22, for the defence to open its case; the adjournment was at the instance of the court.

Mr Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel, had on Oct. 10, 2016 closed his case, after calling three witnesses to testify.

The judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for the defence to open its case.
The case was adjourned again until Jan. 24; March 2 and May 3.

Metuh and all counsel in the matter were present in court and consented to the June 22 date.

