Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Again, Wizkid nominated for BET Best International Act: Africa – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Again, Wizkid nominated for BET Best International Act: Africa
The Nation Newspaper
BET Africa has announced nominations for the 2017 edition of the awards which will broadcast across Africa come Tuesday, June 27 with this year's edition honouring eight leading African artists. In the “Best International Act: Africa” category, Nigeria

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.