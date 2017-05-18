Again, Wizkid nominated for BET Best International Act: Africa – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Again, Wizkid nominated for BET Best International Act: Africa
The Nation Newspaper
BET Africa has announced nominations for the 2017 edition of the awards which will broadcast across Africa come Tuesday, June 27 with this year's edition honouring eight leading African artists. In the “Best International Act: Africa” category, Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!