Against run of play: Tinubu, Ribadu backed Jonathan in 2011, Dasuki supported Buhari
Chairman of Thisday Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi, in his new book, “Against the run of play”, stated that embattled former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki (rtd), supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2011 general election. Adeniyi noted that “one of those who worked tirelessly to make the 2011 alliance between Tinubu and […]
Against run of play: Tinubu, Ribadu backed Jonathan in 2011, Dasuki supported Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!