Against The Run Of Play Author: Everything Jonathan Wanted removed Was Done

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Olusegun Adeniyi, journalist and bestselling author, has reacted to comments on social media that he distorted the statements of former President Goodluck Jonathan in his book. According to the report the Cable.ng, some actors in the 2015 presidential election made a flurry of allegations against the former president in Adeniyi’s book ‘Against the Run of Play’,…

