Agatu crisis: Why we outlawed open grazing in Benue State — Ortom – Vanguard

Agatu crisis: Why we outlawed open grazing in Benue State — Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said the law outlawing open grazing was to promote economy, and protect lives and property in the state. Gov Samuel Ortom. The Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill for the …
Why we passed anti-grazing bill into law, by Ortom
