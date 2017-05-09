Agip to build new refinery in Nigeria, says Kachikwu – TheCable
TheCable
Agip to build new refinery in Nigeria, says Kachikwu
TheCable
Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu, the minister of state for petroleum resources, says oil companies in the country will start refining crude on or before 2019. He made this known while speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with Acting …
FG, Agip to seal deal on $15bn refinery in N/Delta
Agip to build refinery worth $15bn
Eni to build crude oil refinery in Nigeria -oil minister
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
