“Agitation, provocative rhetorics” won’t work – FG blasts restructuring advocates

​Nigerian government, through, the ​Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Hide quoted text ​, has lamabasted proponents of restructuring, saying their “agitation” and “provocative rhetorics” cannot achieve their dream, Hide quoted text He warned those behind the quest for restructuring to avoid demonstrations because “it is a complex process”. ​The […]

“Agitation, provocative rhetorics” won’t work – FG blasts restructuring advocates

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

