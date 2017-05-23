Agric gets 8.71% of Plateau’s 2017 budget

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE Plateau State Government has allocated of N6,107,103,000, representing 8.71 percent of its 2017 budget to the agriculture sub-sector.

The government also assured farmers in state of adequate support and timely supply of quality input to boost food security, not only in the state, but the entire country.

The farmers, who have been urged to organise themselves into cooperative society and get registered so that they could have dependable database and easy access to government’s interven-tion, were also promised improved collaboration to expose them to new farming techniques.

The assurances were given by the state Commissioner for Finance, Tamwakat Weli, while giving a breakdown of the 2017 budget, where she disclosed that over N6 billion had been allocated to the agriculture and rural development sub-sector.

