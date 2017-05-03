Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh, disowns fake social media accounts

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh has disowned all unverified social media accounts operated in his name, describing them as fake. He said the fake accounts which had been taken down by Facebook repeatedly on request, had continued to spring up and making fake offers of Agric loans and grants to unsuspecting […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

