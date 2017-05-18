Agric outfit set to combat food shortage in Kogi

Lokoja – Mr Tony Adegbe, the Managing Director of Eldomy AGRO, an agricultural outfit, says his organisation will not relent in its efforts to boost food production in Kogi.

Adegbe, who spokein Lokoja on Thursday, said that he was sure that the organisation’s food production plans in 2017 would be successful.

He said that his organisation had secured about 10 hectares of land in Ayede Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state for the cultivation of maize, yam, cassava ‎and millet.

Adegbe said that the rationale behind the exercise was to bring food scarcity in the state to an end, adding that the organisation had fulfilled all the conditions that would facilitate the success of the venture.

He said that the organisation would distribute fertiliser and other farm inputs to farmers in the state, as part of its efforts to boost their productivity.

Adegbe said that by the first quarter of 2018, he was optimistic that venture would have yielded the desired fruits and the people would have enough food to eat or sell.

He commended the Federal Government’s strategies to encourage Nigerians to partake in farming, saying that they would revamp the agricultural sector.

