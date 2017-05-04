Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahead of weekend’s matches: English Premier League table

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

English Premier League table ahead of the weekend’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder Pedro (R) scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

Tottenham 34 23 8 3 71 22 77

Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Man City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66

————————————-

Man Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65

Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60

Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58

————————————-

West Brom 34 12 8 14 39 43 44

Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41

Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41

Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 40

Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 40

Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40

Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39

West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 39

Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38

Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 34

————————————-

Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32

Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

The post Ahead of weekend’s matches: English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.